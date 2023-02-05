Draw Your Weather
JMU men’s basketball grabs 63-57 win over App State, improves to 8-4 in Sun Belt

By Peri Sheinin
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 9:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison men’s basketball took down App State 63-57 on Saturday afternoon.

The Dukes improve to 17-8 and 8-4 in Sun Belt play. Takal Molson led the Dukes with 16 points while Terrence Edwards added 14 points and pulled down seven boards. Julien Wooden had 12 points while Noah Freidel grabbed 10 rebounds.

James Madison outrebounded App State 41-38. The Dukes scored 31 more points off the bench and five more second chance points compared to the Mountaineers.

The Dukes return to the court on Thursday when they face Georgia Southern on the road. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. on ESPN+.

