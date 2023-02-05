JMU women’s basketball falls to Georgia Southern 72-61, drops to 8-4 in Sun Belt play

Draw Your Weather
By Peri Sheinin
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 9:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Saturday, James Madison women’s basketball dropped a road test to Georgia Southern, 72-61.

The Dukes fall to 18-6 overall including an 8-4 mark in Sun Belt play. Kiki Jefferson notched her seventh double-double of the season, grabbing 17 points and 10 rebounds. Kobe King-Hawea added 14 points while pulling down five boards while Peyton McDaniel had 11 points and four rebounds.

James Madison outrebounded Georgia Southern 44-40. However, the Eagles scored 11 more points off turnovers and seven more fast break points compared to the Dukes.

The Dukes return to the court on Thursday when they host Louisiana Lafayette at the Atlantic Union Bank Center. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. on ESPN+.

