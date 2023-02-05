Motor Maids celebrate 25 years of parked motorcycle syndrome

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Parked Motorcycle Syndrome (PMS) celebrates the women who have had their share of mileage on the road. The celebration means capturing a legacy created in Virginia that has impacted generations.

Motor Maids is the longest-running motorcycle club for women. Current members with parked motorcycle syndrome and stories to tell have high hopes for the next generation riding into this sisterhood.

“I hope that they have the same feeling for each other like we have. We’re very tight, every one of us knows what it means to be a motor maid together, so it will go on for many, many years,” 97-Year-Old Motor Maid Gloria Struck said.

The PMS Motor Maids have grown to represent the club across the U.S and Canada. Each member thanks Glennadine Gouldman for starting the group and providing an atmosphere like no other.

