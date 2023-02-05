Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

Motor Maids celebrate 25 years of parked motorcycle syndrome

Local Motor Maids celebrate 25 years.
By Cora Dickey
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 11:40 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Parked Motorcycle Syndrome (PMS) celebrates the women who have had their share of mileage on the road. The celebration means capturing a legacy created in Virginia that has impacted generations.

Motor Maids is the longest-running motorcycle club for women. Current members with parked motorcycle syndrome and stories to tell have high hopes for the next generation riding into this sisterhood.

“I hope that they have the same feeling for each other like we have. We’re very tight, every one of us knows what it means to be a motor maid together, so it will go on for many, many years,” 97-Year-Old Motor Maid Gloria Struck said.

The PMS Motor Maids have grown to represent the club across the U.S and Canada. Each member thanks Glennadine Gouldman for starting the group and providing an atmosphere like no other.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash was Thursday night near the West Virginia/Virginia line, according to the Hardy...
Several James Madison University students involved in fatal crash
JMU logo (PRNewsfoto/James Madison University)
Names of the 3 JMU students killed in wreck released
“There’s really nice good people here who are just down on their luck,” Kara said.
Encampment residents evicted in Waynesboro speak out about where they will live come Tuesday
Multiple people arrested after guns were reportedly found on the grounds of Riverheads High...
Stolen guns reportedly found at Riverheads High School during event, ACSO says
The WPD is searching for alleged shoplifter.
WPD looking for alleged Lowes shoplifter

Latest News

Motor Maids PMS
Motor maids
The food truck is called World Grill because it's a platter of different cuisines every week.
Slavic father tackles language barrier with food truck business
WORLD GRILL FOD TRUCK
WORLD GRILL FOD TRUCK
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Temperatures on the rise