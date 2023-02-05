Pleasant temperatures this week

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and chilly to start the evening with temperatures falling into the 40s. Keeping some clouds around into the overnight and turning cold with lows in the mid to upper 30s. A few spotty rain or snow showers across the Allegheny Mountains.

MONDAY: More clouds than sun to start the day and chilly with temperatures rising into the 40s. Decreasing clouds throughout the day with plenty of sunshine by the afternoon. Pleasantly cool and breezy in the afternoon with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. Clear skies for the evening as the breeze quickly subsides and cold with temperatures quickly falling into the 30s. Turning partly cloudy through the evening and overnight and very cold with lows in the mid to upper 20s.

TUESDAY: More clouds than sun to start the day and cold with temperatures rising into the 30s. Turning generally cloudy throughout the day and turning pleasant. Breezy for the afternoon. Highs in the low to mid 50s. Mostly cloudy and chilly for the evening as the breeze subsides. Temperatures falling into the 40s. Plenty of clouds overnight and cold with lows in the mid to upper 30s.

WEDNESDAY: More clouds than sun to start the day and chilly with temperatures rising into the 40s. Mostly cloudy throughout the day and mild with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. A beautiful day! Cloudy for the evening and pleasant with temperatures falling into the 50s. Cloudy overnight with a few scattered showers arriving after midnight. Chilly with lows in the low to mid 40s.

THURSDAY: Cloudy to start the day with scattered showers. Temperatures rising into the 50s. Cloudy throughout the day as we continue to see scattered showers into the afternoon. Mild and windy for the day with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Winds gusting up to 25-35 mph. Mostly cloudy for the evening and pleasant with temperatures falling into the 50s. Partly cloudy and chilly overnight with lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.

FRIDAY: More clouds than sun to start the day and chilly with temperatures in the 40s. Mostly cloudy throughout the day and pleasant with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Another system may impact our area with a few spotty showers for the day. Scattered showers looking to stick around for the evening and overnight with a few snow showers possible late in the overnight. Cold with overnight lows in the low to mid 30s.

SATURDAY: A mix of sun and clouds to start the day and cold with temperatures in the 30s. We could see a spotty rain or snow shower throughout the day depending on the timing of this late week system. Breezy throughout the day. Partly cloudy for the afternoon and chilly with highs in the low to mid 40s. Overnight lows in the low to mid 20s.

