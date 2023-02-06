Draw Your Weather
Augusta County Circuit Court gets new Historic Records Assistant

Augusta County Clerk of Circuit Court R. Steven Landes announced that Whitney M. Rhodes has joined the Augusta County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office as the new Historic Records Assistant.(Augusta County Circuit Court)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 2:06 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Augusta County Clerk of Circuit Court R. Steven Landes announced that Whitney M. Rhodes has joined the Augusta County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office as the new Historic Records Assistant.

“We are happy to have Whitney join the hardworking staff of the Augusta County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office,” Landes said. “Whitney will be filling an important role as our Historic Records Assistant, and will be assisting the public and researchers, in addition to continuing our efforts to conserve and preserve Augusta County’s historic records.”

Rhodes will be the second person to fill the role of Historic Records Assistant.

Rhodes graduated from James Madison University with a Bachelor of Arts in History, where she also received her Paralegal Certification.

