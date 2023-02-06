Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

Blue Ridge Area Food Bank preparing for Back-To-School Food Drive

By Bria Stith
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 4:17 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Blue Ridge Area Food Bank is preparing for its annual Back-To-School Food Drive.

Twenty-two schools in the Charlottesville area are set to participate in this event.

The food drive will take place from March 6 through 24, when donations are typically down.

BRHD says this is an opportunity to replenish its shelves with food to give back to the community.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Comet 2022 E3 (ZTF) will be passing by some other objects up in the sky this week.
More opportunities to view green comet this week
JMU logo (PRNewsfoto/James Madison University)
Names of the 3 JMU students killed in wreck released
The celebration means capturing a legacy created in Virginia that has impacted generations.
Motor Maids celebrate 25 years of parked motorcycle syndrome
Rockingham County structure fire remains under investigation
The crash was Thursday night near the West Virginia/Virginia line, according to the Hardy...
Several James Madison University students involved in fatal crash

Latest News

National Guard deployment - WFSB
CT National Guard units deploy to the Middle East
Friend of Grottoes family impacted by fire sets up GoFundMe
Friend of Grottoes family sets up ‘GoFundMe’ following fire
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Pleasant temperatures this week
A $500,000 winning Powerball ticket from August 2022 remains unclaimed!
Six winning Powerball tickets purchased in Virginia
“The highest risk throughout the spring both in temperatures and the presence of migratory...
State veterinarian said spring months are crucial in Avian flu containment