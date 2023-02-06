Draw Your Weather
Central Valley Habitat for Humanity collaborating with organizations to provide home improvements

By Taylor Rizzari
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 11:13 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Right now, the Central Valley Habitat for Humanity is in one of its busiest times of the year. The organization announced the groundbreaking of an affordable housing development project this month, along with several other projects.

One of those projects being the Critical Home Repair program, which is being funded by the nonprofit’s Restore that opened in Harrisonburg last year.

The program provides eligible residents of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County home improvements to accessibility, safety, and energy efficiency. Repairs are completed by staff and volunteers and through partnerships with other area organizations.

“So once a month we get together as a group, we share our project information with permission of families, so that we can accelerate this process as we have more coming in so we’re kind of a clearing house,” David Wenger, CVHfH executive director said.

Wenger says so far 10 projects around Rockingham County have been completed, and 10 more are in the works.

For more information on the program, click here.

