Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

Community Spotlight: Valley Associates for Independent Living

By Taylor Rizzari
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 11:15 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Since 2000, Valley Associates for Independent Living also known as ‘VAIL’, has helped people of all ages with cognitive, sensory, and physical disabilities. Staff and volunteers provide help and connection to resources with education, employment, and accessibility.

“We’re working with individuals with disabilities to live independently, in the community and we also work with our communities to remove barriers to independence,” Gayl Brunk, executive director of VAIL said.

From Harrisonburg to Buena Vista, VAIL provides help to over 500 residents with disabilities navigate daily life.

Since VAIL is a Center for Independent Living, 51% of both staff and board members have disabilities themselves, which they say ensures services are centered around those they serve.

“One of the challenges for individuals that live with a physical disability is accessible housing. Transportation for individuals that do not have the opportunity to drive independently remains a top priority,” Brunk said.

Brunk says VAIL has seen an increase in requests for help from younger community members who have questions about transitioning to living independently and those looking for social and recreational activities.

Doug Galica, a board member for VAIL and a member of the Harrisonburg Cardinals, the organization’s first adaptive sports program, says he has gained so much from being connected to the team.

“It’s just been really good to have that in my life. The exercise, the camaraderie, everything about the team and just having that outlet here locally is just amazing,” Galica said.

On top of being a part of the team, Galica says VAIL has helped him in other aspects of his life and says he knows they can help others too.

“Mentorship or just learning about grants or programs to help navigate life, in general, would be a big benefit for those newly injured or have been injured for a long time that they just didn’t know they existed,” Galica said.

Brunk says VAIL is working to create an inclusive community one step at a time through partnerships with government entities, businesses, housing, and school divisions.

" “Seeing people able to live the life that they would like to live and seeing people gain that independence and that self-confidence,” Brunk said.

VAIL has two events in the coming weeks that the public can volunteer to participate in, including a three-team wheelchair basketball tournament featuring the Harrisonburg Cardinals on Feb. 11, and their annual Arctic Dip fundraiser on Feb. 18.

You can learn more about VAIL by clicking here.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

JMU logo (PRNewsfoto/James Madison University)
Names of the 3 JMU students killed in wreck released
The crash was Thursday night near the West Virginia/Virginia line, according to the Hardy...
Several James Madison University students involved in fatal crash
The celebration means capturing a legacy created in Virginia that has impacted generations.
Motor Maids celebrate 25 years of parked motorcycle syndrome
Rockingham County structure fire remains under investigation
The food truck is called World Grill because it's a platter of different cuisines every week.
Slavic father tackles language barrier with food truck business

Latest News

Community Spotlight Augusta Health Hospice of the Shenandoah
Community Spotlight: Augusta Health Hospice of the Shenandoah
Storage at Baby Hope in Harrisonburg
Community Spotlight: Baby Hope
Community Spotlight: Shenandoah Valley Children's Choir
Community Spotlight: Shenandoah Valley Children’s Choir
Children participating in Any Given Child Shenandoah Valley activities
Community Spotlight: Any Given Child Shenandoah Valley