Local farmer takes extra precautions to prevent spread of avian flu

Glenn Rodes has farmed in the county for decades and like other farmers is now practicing...
Glenn Rodes has farmed in the county for decades and like other farmers is now practicing bio-security measures that he wasn’t back in 2002.(WHSV)
By Colby Johnson
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 4:39 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Poultry farmers around the Valley continue practicing strict bio-security measures with the threat of avian flu lingering. So far only a single flock in the Valley has been infected.

The Valley’s poultry industry hopes to avoid an outbreak like the one in 2002 which affected 195 farmers and devastated the local economy.

“In the last twenty or so years there’s been more education, more awareness. So yeah I think we’re better prepared to respond or the industry is and farmers are more aware to be cautious. So I think we’re in a better place,” said Glenn Rodes, a Rockingham County farmer.

Rodes has farmed in the county for decades and, like other farmers, is now practicing bio-security measures that he wasn’t back in 2002.

“We have dedicated boots for each barn so we try to be very cautious about entering those buildings and being as clean as we can. Back in 2002 that wasn’t a real high priority we just operated as we always had for decades,” said Rodes.

Rodes was building a barn on his farm during the 2002 outbreak and decided to take the opportunity to put bio-security measures in place that are helping to keep his birds safe over 20 years later.

“I poured a concrete basin where we can put disinfectant to drive equipment through. We don’t use it all the time but obviously now that it’s important we can keep our equipment cleaner as we go in and out of the building. These things won’t solve every problem but it’s just a little step to help out,” he said.

While some growers are strictly poultry farmers, Rodes grows crops as well and has to be mindful of biosecurity at all times on his farm even when not dealing with the birds.

“On our farm, we have more than just poultry so there are things we can do like if we need to make repairs we can do it while birds are off the farm or take deliveries of products while the birds are not on the farm. So we do have to think about the whole idea in general of how we can avoid traffic in and out,” he said.

In addition to bio-security measures put in place by individual poultry growers like Rodes, the poultry industry as a whole has taken steps to prevent avian flu. Rodes said that there have been a lot of changes since 2002 and the industry is now far more prepared to deal with the disease.

“Tracking where people visit farms, we have mailboxes where visitors register in and out. That helps track, they do a lot of proactive testing continuously, and obviously when something does break there’s a really fast response,” he said.

Rodes’s birds did not contract avian flu in 2002 but like everyone in the industry, he took a hit from the outbreak and is now taking extra precautions to prevent the spread of the disease.

“It affected the whole industry, there were tremendous losses and so there’s a trickle-down effect that affects everyone, even today with the price of poultry products you see going up. So everybody is invested in this thing and we want to eliminate it,” he said.

