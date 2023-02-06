Local restaurants are teaming up to raise money for St. Jude’s

Draw Your Weather
By Julian Bussells
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 4:13 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Pale Fire Brewing Company in Harrisonburg is partnering with Jack Brown’s throughout the entire month of February to raise money for St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital. One dollar for every pint or package of their “Like A Mug” pale ale sold will go to the hospital.

The pale ale “Like A Mug”, with the unique design, can be bought from the locations of Pale Fire, Jack Brown’s, or Billy Jack’s. Customers will also receive a punch card and will be entered into a raffle drawing after five punches.

“It is a collaborative effort between Jack Browns, Pale Fire, and Billy Jacks and we are selling our collaborative beer,” SAID Alli Sparaco of Jack Brown’s, “We’re donating $1 per every mug that we sell this month of February will be going towards St. Jude’s.”

You can purchase the beer and use your punch card for the raffle until the end of the month.

