People share why Galentine’s Day should be celebrated

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Galentine’s Day was coined for women to celebrate their friendships. The unofficial holiday has made the Valentine’s Day season more inclusive since its birth in 2010.

“Not everybody has a relationship, and it’s kind of like overwhelming but when you have friends, it’s to share the love,” Galentine’s Day Newcomer Rebecca Henson said.

Pal-entine’s Day has also formed for people to hang out regardless of their relationship status. Those with experience say planning for this day out can start with a simple invite.

“They could start by maybe even forming a group chat or some kind of communication — getting everybody together, getting unified on the idea, and then acting on it,” Galentine’s Day Fan Kaitlyn Rubies said.

People feel that Galentine’s Day should be celebrated because it is about spreading the love with somebody.

“Everybody has somebody in their life. Doesn’t matter if it’s your friend or your girlfriend; if y’all are in cahoots, or whatever you’re doing. You can still take a friend out for Valentine’s Day, maybe somebody who doesn’t have somebody to share that day with. I figure it’d probably be a pretty good, important thing to take a friend out,” Galentine’s Day Supporter Ramsey Shepardson said.

The official date for Galentine’s Day is February 13, or Valentine’s Day Eve, but events are happening on multiple days for the occasion.

