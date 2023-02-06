Rockingham County structure fire remains under investigation

Draw Your Weather
(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 8:45 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BROADWAY, Va. (WHSV) -Assistant Fire Marshall Capt. Todd Spitzer with Rockingham County Fire Rescue said they responded to reports of a structure fire around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday.

He said when they arrived to the two-story structure on 1400 block of Turleytown Road, fire was visible near the back, but crews were able to control it quickly. Spencer added there is damage to the rear of the structure.

There were no injuries. The incident remains under investigation.

