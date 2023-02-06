Draw Your Weather
Two hurt in argument-turned-stabbing in Roanoke

(MGN)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 10:45 AM EST
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - One man was taken to a hospital after a stabbing that apparently started with an argument, according to Roanoke Police.

About 9:30 p.m. February 4, 2023, police were called about an assault in the 2500 block of Melrose Avenue NW, in the area of Goodwill Industries of the Valleys. Officers found a man with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries from a stab wound, and another man who appeared to have been injured during a fight, according to police. Paramedics took the first man to a hospital for treatment; the other man was treated on scene, but didn’t want to be taken to a hospital.

The preliminary investigation indicates there was an argument between two men, who know each other, and the argument led to a physical fight and stabbing, according to police.

No one has been arrested, but police say the investigation continues.

