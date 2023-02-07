Draw Your Weather
19-year-old floral shop owner prepares for debut Valentine’s Day season

By Cora Dickey
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 11:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BROADWAY, Va. (WHSV) - Galentine’s Day, Pal-entine’s Day, and Valentine’s Day are all fast approaching and orders of flower arrangements are pouring in for floral shops.

19-year-old Valerie Simmons took over owning Evergreen Florist at 134 E. Lee Street in Broadway — with two thousand flowers scheduled to arrive this week.

Thousands of dollars go into getting enough flowers and vases of different sizes, colors, and quality. Simmons has already hired extra hands for the occasion to make sure that every arrangement is a custom-made beauty.

Simmons’ experience working for the previous owner has her one step ahead in the process. She says most of any preparation is waiting for the rush.

“There’s gonna be so many flowers, like so many flowers that flower shops have to pre-book like a month ahead of time. I expect it to be kind of crazy, honestly, so I’m trying to get really organized so that it’s as streamlined as possible,” Simmons said.

750 flowers arriving are red roses alone, along with 200 of every other color.

The Evergreen Florist has a schedule for preparing Valentine’s Day arrangements, especially spending Saturday to have everything in order. One tip Simmons has for anyone looking to get flowers for a special someone is to order earlier rather than the day of.

