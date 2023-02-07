AMERICAN HEART MONTH: The importance of knowing Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR)

FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) -Cardiac Arrest occurs when your heart stops pumping blood out.

“That happens when the heart has an electrical abnormality like ventricular fibrillation or asystole and the heart just stops,” Dr. Dave Varma explained. Dr. Varma is the medical director of cardiology for Augusta Health.

The American Heart Association reports in the United States, more than 350,000 cardiac arrests happen away from a hospital each year.

“Most of the time when cardiac arrest happens it is because somebody is having a heart attack because there is heart disease already present. That there is cardiomyopathy or weak heart muscle. And there are some conditions like ventricular arrhythmogenic dysplasia and Brugada syndrome that predispose someone to have sudden cardiac death.”

Dr. Varma says it is also important to remember to act fast if you feel something is wrong.

“When your symptoms start. The chances of you dying are the greatest in the first two hours. If you make it to the hospital there is a high chance we can get you through it but if you can’t make it to the hospital then we can’t help you. If you have an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest, having the best, earliest help possible is helpful because the EMS has a defibrillator whereas you at home don’t have a defibrillator,” Dr. Varma explained. “If you take all of the people who die of breast cancer, all of the people with colorectal cancer, all of the people who die in motor vehicle accidents, sudden cardiac arrest kills more people than all of those things combined.”

Buffalo Bills football player Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest earlier this year during a game.

“The Damar Hamlin situation is very unusual in that there was a sudden blow to the chest and that caused a sudden ventricular arrhythmia problem and he collapsed on the field,” Dr. Varma explained.

The event sparked a national conversation about the importance of knowing what to do when someone experiences a cardiac arrest and how to give CPR.

“It is really important to have awareness of where the AED is because that can lead to you being able to deliver a shock and that can resuscitate the patient who is dying from the ventricular fibrillation,” Dr. Varma said. “An automated external defibrillator [and] knowing how to do CPR can decrease the risk of cardiac arrest.”

As for Damar Hamlin, doctors have called his recovery remarkable. He is now working with the American Heart Association to get as many people as possible trained in CPR with “Damar Hamlin’s #3forHeart™ CPR Challenge.”

“And of course, this one has three steps. Step one, go to heart.org/3 to watch a short video to learn hands-only CPR. Step two, donate to the AHA to fund CPR awareness and education and Step three, challenge three friends to do the same,” Hamlin explained in a video.

To take the challenge, click here.

