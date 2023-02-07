Bereavement counselor give advice on how to cope with sudden loss

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Coping with loss is different for everyone. Bereavement Counselor Maisie Mathews says the reactions may be more intense, especially if the loss was sudden.

“You might experience emotions such as disbelief, sadness, guilt, anxiety, and even some hopelessness and helplessness about the entire situation,” Mathews said.

Past grief experiences coming up, in lieu of what happened, would not be uncommon. The loss was a shock to the community, so dealing with it cannot be rushed.

“Don’t use time frames as definitive markers. What you’re going to want to look for is whether are you able to engage in the daily routine that you were once able to do,” Mathews said.

Coping comes with good days and bad days. Isolating is normal as an initial reaction but, if the bad days outweighed the good, it may be time to check in with a doctor.

“Once you start to notice that you’re not functioning at the level you used, you’re missing work more, or you’re not really hanging out with a lot of friends, you’re isolating more. Those will be indicators where I would say it’s time for you to visit the idea of extra support that time,” Mathews said.

Since JMU is a large community, many students likely did not know the students who died in the crash, however, Mathews says, even without a personal connection, some may still feel the need to cope. Coping includes leaning into the support that helps you heal the most.

“Who are the people that you feel comfortable talking to you? People in the community you feel would be helpful? Lean into your support, that’s gonna facilitate healing, and the more we talk about it, the more healing we can do,” Mathews said.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.