Deadline approaching for Great Community Give nonprofit registration

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - – Harrisonburg and Rockingham’s giving day event, Great Community Give will close registration for nonprofits on Wednesday, February 15. The 6th sunrise to sunset day of charitable giving is scheduled for April 19, from 6:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

The Community Foundation of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County (TCFHR) hosts Great Community Give in the hopes that participating nonprofit agencies receive the resources they need to succeed in carrying out their missions.

Eligibility requirements include having IRS 501(c)(3) tax status and located in and serving Harrisonburg and Rockingham County. GCG coordinators are encouraging eligible organizations to sign up by the deadline at www.greatcommunitygive.org.

Since 2018, Great Community Give has raised a total $5,117,703 with an additional near $400,000 contributed by generous sponsors, all given directly back to local causes. “The 2022 event was an important milestone for this initiative by The Community Foundation. How incredible that our community has come together for five years and secured over $5 million for those that live here in Harrisonburg and Rockingham. We continue to work hard every year so that nonprofits can continue addressing our everyday needs. We are calling out any eligible organizations not yet signed up to join the 2023 event” – Amanda Bomfim, Director of Marketing and Program Initiatives, TCFHR.

Over 100 nonprofit agencies are currently signed up for the 6th annual day of giving on April 19.

For questions and more information, reach out to Amanda Bomfim at amanda@tcfhr.org.

