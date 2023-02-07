Draw Your Weather
Elkton appoints Jan Hensley to Town Council

(WHSV)
By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 6:51 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ELKTON, Va. (WHSV) - Elkton’s Town Council now has three out of its six seats headed by women.

At Monday night’s town council meeting, Jan Hensley was appointed to fill a vacant seat after a former member resigned.

”I’ve always been driven by improving the lives of others -- equal access, equal opportunity and equal treatment,” Hensley said.

Hensley said she brings a skill set that supplements the different backgrounds already on the town council and brings other skills with her to the council.

“I started attending a lot of the council meetings and committee meetings over the last seven months and I think it really rekindled my desire to improve the lives of other people I think I bring with me a very unique experience,” Hensley said.

She said she is ready to improve the lives of Elkton residents and small businesses.

”While you need to focus on improving the lives you also have to really meet the challenges that Elkton faces particularly with infrastructure, how do you deal with the crumbling and aging infrastructure that we have,” Hensley said.

In the coming weeks, Hensley will be officially sworn in.

Her term lasts until Dec 2024.

