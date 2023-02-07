Friend of Grottoes family sets up ‘GoFundMe’ following fire

GROTTOES, Va. (WHSV) - At around 9 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3., the unthinkable happened for one family in Grottoes, when a fire began in their garage and due to high winds, it quickly spread to their home.

Masen Campbell says his friend Ashton Agnor was working on a vehicle in the garage when the interior caught fire. Masen heard Agnor scream for help and quickly grabbed a fire extinguisher, but despite their efforts, the fire continued to reignite.

“So by the time I went back in and grabbed another fire extinguisher to try again, I opened the garage door and couldn’t see at all it was just full of black smoke,” Masen Campbell said.

Masen, his father Mike, their family dog Evie, and Agnor all escaped the blaze. A close friend of both the Campbell family and Agnor, Hayley Acord, has now set up a ‘GoFundMe’ to help cover the significant damage to the home, along with Agnor’s medical bills.

Campbell says Agnor was treated for burns he sustained while trying to put the fire out before emergency personnel arrived on the scene.

“Medical bills are ridiculous so I wanted to help with that any way I could. I mean I’m obviously there for the family but money-wise I don’t have a lot to give myself so if there’s anybody else that wanted to be generous enough to help,” Acord said.

Officials with Augusta County Fire-Rescue say the investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.

For more information on the fundraiser, click here.

