Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

Friend of Grottoes family sets up ‘GoFundMe’ following fire

By Taylor Rizzari
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 10:04 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GROTTOES, Va. (WHSV) - At around 9 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3., the unthinkable happened for one family in Grottoes, when a fire began in their garage and due to high winds, it quickly spread to their home.

Masen Campbell says his friend Ashton Agnor was working on a vehicle in the garage when the interior caught fire. Masen heard Agnor scream for help and quickly grabbed a fire extinguisher, but despite their efforts, the fire continued to reignite.

“So by the time I went back in and grabbed another fire extinguisher to try again, I opened the garage door and couldn’t see at all it was just full of black smoke,” Masen Campbell said.

Masen, his father Mike, their family dog Evie, and Agnor all escaped the blaze. A close friend of both the Campbell family and Agnor, Hayley Acord, has now set up a ‘GoFundMe’ to help cover the significant damage to the home, along with Agnor’s medical bills.

Campbell says Agnor was treated for burns he sustained while trying to put the fire out before emergency personnel arrived on the scene.

“Medical bills are ridiculous so I wanted to help with that any way I could. I mean I’m obviously there for the family but money-wise I don’t have a lot to give myself so if there’s anybody else that wanted to be generous enough to help,” Acord said.

Officials with Augusta County Fire-Rescue say the investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.

For more information on the fundraiser, click here.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Comet 2022 E3 (ZTF) will be passing by some other objects up in the sky this week.
More opportunities to view green comet this week
JMU logo (PRNewsfoto/James Madison University)
Names of the 3 JMU students killed in wreck released
The celebration means capturing a legacy created in Virginia that has impacted generations.
Motor Maids celebrate 25 years of parked motorcycle syndrome
Rockingham County structure fire remains under investigation
The crash was Thursday night near the West Virginia/Virginia line, according to the Hardy...
Several James Madison University students involved in fatal crash

Latest News

National Guard deployment - WFSB
CT National Guard units deploy to the Middle East
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Pleasant temperatures this week
A $500,000 winning Powerball ticket from August 2022 remains unclaimed!
Six winning Powerball tickets purchased in Virginia
“The highest risk throughout the spring both in temperatures and the presence of migratory...
State veterinarian said spring months are crucial in Avian flu containment