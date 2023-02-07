Invasive species have little impact on land use taxation

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Trees like Bradford Pears are known to be damaging to farmers’ equipment. Farmers who provide products that better mankind, with at least five acres of land, qualify for Augusta County’s land use program.

Augusta County Commissioner of Revenue Jean Shrewsbury said the invasive species can have little impact on qualification based on the farmer’s management.

“Each acre can be qualified differently in terms of its ability to produce,” Shrewsbury said.

Fields that contain an invasive tree can still qualify, whether it’s being controlled or not.

“You can recover that land by producing a crop of hay, or a crop of growth like corn or soy beans,” Shrewsbury said.

Farmers partaking the program go through a land-use assessment annually. Qualifying for the land use program means having five acres of natural products that make continuous profit of at least $1000.

“The sales of that you have to be able to report annually to our office so that we can show that you met the qualifications necessary to have reduced taxation,” Shrewsbury said.

At the end of the day, Shrewsbury says it is not about what farmers have on the land, but what they do with it.

“You can have invasive species on your property, but also run cattle, goats, sheep. Those animals more graze all around invasive species and will not impact whether or not they qualify,” Shrewsbury said.

Augusta County’s Land Use office is here to help with any confusion for fields going through changes.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.