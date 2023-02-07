THE JOURNEY 2023: The role churches have played in Black communities in the Shenandoah Valley and beyond

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Churches have shown to be a vital role in many Black communities for many years.

“African American churches have played the role of gathering place. A place of community. A place of harnessing talent and resources and labor. Also a place of advocacy,” explained Dr. Lerone Martin.

Dr. Martin is an assistant professor of religious studies at Standford University.

Some have called Staunton a city of churches with several worship sites across the region serving the community. Allen Chapel African Methodist Episcopal (AME) Church was founded in 1865. Historians report the church was the first school in the city for Black adults and was the home of the first Black choir.

“Can you imagine? They built a church, enslaved people built a church? People who had been in slavery, built a church? And they keep it?” Reverend Edward Scott, Allen Chapel’s pastor, explained. “How much more am I required to do based upon what my ancestors have bequeathed to me?”

Members and also cousins, Elizabeth Williams and Linwood Bundy Jr. grew up in the church. Both say it was an integral part of their upbringing.

“In providing not just me but people around this neighborhood and community of having a that spiritual bases,” Williams said.

“Did I go every Sunday? Did I go every month? Did I go every year? No. But Church was always something for me, Bundy Jr. added. “You know where your graces come from because I was raised in the church. I knew when to go back when I needed something, to get on your knees and pray. I knew about the church. I knew the foundation of it.”

Allen Chapel’s role in the community is a consistent theme for churches across the country.

“They carry the weight of basically every aspect of Black Life. And this only becomes more pronounced as we move to the end of the 19th century with the imposition of Jim Crow when Black churches become the movie theater, the bank or the mutual aid society, the social center in addition to becoming political spaces,” Dr. Nicole Myers Turner explains. Dr. Nicole Myres Turner is an assistant professor at Princeton University.

While church members say the number of people at Sunday service has decreased, the places of worship continue to be a force in the communities they serve.

“So while the church may not be as large or have as many young adults as it formerly did, I still think African American churches still exact a significant influence upon Black life, especially in marginalized communities where they may be experiencing food deserts, banking deserts and these sorts of things. Churches still, in Black communities, play that role of helping people get food, helping people get access to banking services and financial services, and even in voting,” Dr. Martin explained.

“They [Black churches] do become these sites of local organizing and really tending to the needs of the community after the civil rights movement and doing some of the same work in terms of political organizing, housing, education, educational access, but it is happening at the local level in a sort of revitalized way,” Dr. Turner said.

Dr. Nicole Myers Turner has written a book titled, "Soul Liberty: The Evolution of Black Religious Politics in Postemancipation Virginia."

