Police chase in Broadway ends in crash

A generic image of police lights from a Wilmington Police Department cruiser
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 4:28 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BROADWAY, Va. (WHSV) - The Broadway Police Department (BPD) have released more information about the chase and wreck that happened on February 7 in Broadway.

According to the BPD, just after 4:00 a.m. on Feb. 7, authorities received reports of a reckless driver coming from Shenandoah County, and the BPD say the vehicle was a white Dodge Charger that they say was traveling over 100 mph.

The Charger was eventually found reportedly driving erratically in Broadway, according to the BPD. An officer set up their emergency equipment and the vehicle reportedly failed to stop and continued traveling at a high rate of speed, according to the BPD.

According to the BPD, the vehicle allegedly failed to navigate a turn and reportedly crashed into a parking lot.

The driver of the vehicle, Eriberto A. Ruvalcaba, of Harrisonburg, was taken to Sentara RMH and then airlifted to UVA Medical Center, where he is in reportedly stable condition, according to the BPD.

The BPD say Ruvalcaba will face multiple charges, including DUI.

Dr. Nicole Myers Turner on the key points of "Soul Liberty"