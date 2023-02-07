Rockingham County Planning Commission to consider large apartment complex

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Rockingham County Planning Commission is set to meet on Tuesday and will consider a significant housing proposal. A developer is seeking to expand a proposed apartment complex that was approved back in 2019.

Valley View Village would consist of mostly one and two-bedroom units built off of Reservoir Street near Fieldale Place.

The developer was originally approved by the county to build six apartment buildings with 156 units in 2019 but construction never began. Now it hopes to rezone an additional 12 acres of the property and expand its proposal to a total of 13 buildings with 420 units.

“In the UDA (Urban Development Area) we’re looking for compact high-density development and this is consistent with the area,” said Rockingham County Planner Kayla Yankey.

Commissioners will also consider a proposal for 57 townhomes that would be built off Route 33 near its intersection with Stone Spring Road. The proposed Ridgeview Development was tabled at the Commission’s December meeting.

“There were just some concerns with the roadways being public streets and just consistencies with the zoning ordinance,” said Yankey. “The proposal originally came in as an R3 General Residential development. The applicant has changed the zoning to PMF (Planned Multi-Family) to be able to accommodate a more creative design with fewer setbacks.”

Prior to the meeting on Tuesday night, the planning commission also met with the County Board of Supervisors for their second work session on the county’s comprehensive plan rewrite. The session went over the second chapter of the comp plan update which provides a demographic analysis of the county.

“Chapter two discusses the present day, how towns are at play with the county and structure, it deals with economy and housing. It’s kind of introducing those key subjects,” said Rockingham County Deputy Director of Community Development Rachel Salatin.

Salatin said that housing is an important topic for the county and that county staff has been working hard to figure out the best way to incorporate land use development in the county.

“Of course, the county is growing and we want to make sure we have those amenities and spaces available to people but there’s still a lot of questions and we’re definitely kind of diving into that through this process,” said Salatin.

The hope is for the draft plan to be complete by the end of the year and for a draft of the new comp plan to be complete and adopted by the spring of 2024.

