Shark frozen from cold snap washes ashore

The photo shows the shark covered in ice and wounds near its fin, but it’s unclear how the...
The photo shows the shark covered in ice and wounds near its fin, but it’s unclear how the shark died.(@capeimagesbyamie / LOCAL NEWS X /TMX)
By Debra Worley
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 9:28 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
DENNIS, Mass. (Gray News/TMX) – A dead, frozen shark was found washed up on the beach in Cape Cod, Massachusetts, on Saturday amid a cold snap in the region that brought subzero temperatures.

Photographer Amie Medeiros, posting photos as @capeimagesbyamie on Instagram, found the shark around 2:30 p.m. Saturday on the icy sands of the fittingly named Cold Storage Beach in Dennis.

According to the National Weather Service, temperatures in that area dropped as low as -8 degrees in the early hours Saturday, with wind chill reaching -32 degrees.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

