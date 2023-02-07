Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

Shenandoah Valley at high risk level for Radon gas

By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 11:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Shenandoah Valley is considered high risk for radon gas, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

They say this is based on soils and rocks found in the area.

“It’s just got the right type of geology to produce a lot of radon gas,” Ryan Paris, radon coordinator at VDH said.

He said all homes could be at risk, but those in high-risk level areas should be more cautious.

“It’s gonna naturally replenish itself, it’s not gonna go away on its own and over time if you’re exposed to it for many years it could increase your risk for contracting lung cancer, that’s the main health risk associated with it,” Paris said.

VDH said radon is the leading cause of lung cancer in non-smokers.

There are ways to clear the gas from your home if it were to test positive for it.

“A low-powered electric fan that’s gonna run 24/7. It’s a little more than a glorified vacuum cleaner it’s gonna penetrate your floor going into the permeable material underneath and then that pipe is eventually going to stop 12 inches about the gutter edge of your roof,” Paris said.

The Virginia Department of Health offers a limited number of test kits for radon gas in homes.

Those kits are available at VDH’s website and you only have to pay the three-dollar shipping fee.

