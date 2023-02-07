Six winning Powerball tickets purchased in Virginia
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 9:18 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
(WDBJ) - Six winning Powerball tickets were purchased in Virginia, according to the Virginia Lottery.
Five of the tickets won $50,000 each and the other ticket won $100,000.
The $100,000 winning ticket was purchased at a Speedway at 2235 Seminole Lane in Charlottesville.
The $50,000 winning tickets were purchased at the following locations:
- Bo’s Belly Barn, 925 East Main Street, Luray.
- Handy Mart, 1462 North Frederick Pike, Winchester.
- 7-Eleven, 7451 Patterson Road, Falls Church.
- Royal Mart, 507 North Royal Avenue, Front Royal.
- Online on valottery.com, by a player in Henrico.
The winning numbers in Monday night’s drawing were 5-11-22-23-69, and the Powerball number was 7. A winning ticket was bought in Washington state.
