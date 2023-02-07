Draw Your Weather
CT National Guard units deploy to the Middle East

National Guard deployment - WFSB
By Rob Polansky
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 7:20 AM EST
WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) - Two Connecticut Army National Guard aviation units were scheduled to deploy to the Middle East.

Charlie Company, 3rd Battalion, 142nd Aviation Regiment (assault), and Charlie Company, 3rd Battalion, 126th Aviation Regiment (MEDEVAC), will both support Operation Inherent Resolve, according to the Maj. Gen. Francis J. Evon Jr. of the CT National Guard.

The units deployed from the Army Aviation Support Facility in Windsor Locks on Tuesday after a brief ceremony.

About 70 soldiers were there, along with their families and senior Connecticut National Guard officials.

“Our aviators, crews and supporting personnel have worked incredibly hard to prepare for this mission and I am fully confident they will perform admirably,” Evon said. “The military is a team sport. This is especially true in aviation where everyone on the team is essential to the mission of safe and reliable use of aircraft. Likewise, I thank the families who are doing their crucial part of taking care of home while their soldiers deploy to support national security interests. The spouses and families holding down the home front enable our soldiers to focus on the critical mission at hand.”

Gov. Ned Lamont and Sen. Richard Blumenthal also attended the send-off ceremony.

