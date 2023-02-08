Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

2 children dead, 6 kids hospitalized after bus crashes into Quebec day care

Two children are dead, six kids are hospitalized after a city bus crashes into day care north...
Two children are dead, six kids are hospitalized after a city bus crashes into day care north of Montreal, Quebec police say.(Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 12:35 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAVAL, Quebec (AP) — Two children are dead, six kids are hospitalized after a city bus crashes into day care north of Montreal, Quebec police say.

Authorities said the driver has been arrested and charged with homicide and dangerous driving, the CBC reported.

The incident took place at the Garderie éducative Sainte-Rose, CTV said, where a parent at the scene accused the driver of crashing into the day care intentionally.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A generic image of police lights from a Wilmington Police Department cruiser
Police chase in Broadway ends in crash
A $500,000 winning Powerball ticket from August 2022 remains unclaimed!
Six winning Powerball tickets purchased in Virginia
Comet 2022 E3 (ZTF) will be passing by some other objects up in the sky this week.
More opportunities to view green comet this week
A horse in Augusta County has been euthanized after contracting Equine Herpesvirus...
Augusta County farm quarantined after horse contracts EHM
Friend of Grottoes family impacted by fire sets up GoFundMe
Friend of Grottoes family sets up ‘GoFundMe’ following fire

Latest News

In the southern Turkish city of Adana, people combed through the rubble of collapsed buildings,...
Hope fading as deaths in Turkey, Syria quake pass 11,000
With its latest acquisition, CVS Health Corp. aims to capitalize on the federal government’s...
CVS acquires Oak Street primary care for $10.6 billion
Yoel Roth, Twitter’s former head of trust and safety, appeared before the House Oversight...
Former Twitter official admits mistakes make in handling of Hunter Biden story
Former Twitter Executives are sworn in before testifying before Congress on Wednesday. Shown...
Ex-Twitter execs face GOP questioning on Hunter Biden story