JMU softball gears up for 2023 season

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - There are only a few days left until JMU softball kicks off the 2023 season.

The Dukes gained national attention with a historic run to the Women’s College World Series in 2021. However, the Dukes hit a rough patch in 2022, going 21-21 overall until the season was cancelled after the tragic death of starting catcher Lauren Bernett.

This spring will be a chance for the Dukes to get back on the diamond and establish themselves as one of the top teams in the Sun Belt Conference.

JMU softball head coach Loren LaPorte said that the current group of Dukes bring a collective passion and work ethic that sets a positive tone for the upcoming campaign.

“This is the hardest working group we’ve ever had. We’ve always had players working on their own games and figuring out ways to get better through watching film. But we’ve never really had a whole team do that... it’s competitive.”

The Dukes are returning multiple players who were part of the record-breaking 2021 season that saw JMU go 41-4 overall, including a 17-1 run in CAA play. These student-athletes are looking to use their past success as motivation for the upcoming season.

“JMU softball has always been seen as that underdog but they don’t care because they’re powerful and strong. That translates into how we play our game,” said graduate infielder Hallie Hall.

According to graduate infielder Hannah Shifflett, the Dukes are talented off the diamond as well.

“Everyone has special talents whether it’s singing, dancing, gymnastics, or comedy... we all have very special skills.”

JMU will be making its debut in the Sun Belt Conference this spring. The Dukes were picked to finish fifth in the league while Shifflett earned Preseason All-Sun Belt honors.

The Dukes kick off the 2023 season on Friday when they face Chattanooga in Charleston, South Carolina. JMU will also take on Indiana State and College of Charleston over the weekend.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.