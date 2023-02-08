JMU Softball to honor Lauren Bernett during 2023 season

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison University (JMU) starts their Softball season this weekend, and the University announced that the team will wear a helmet sticker to honor Lauren Bernett, who passed away last year.

JMU announced this is in a press release sent out just before the season kicks off.

The sticker features a purple heart with softball threads crossing through and Bernett’s No. 22 centered within the heart. Bernett became JMU’s starting catcher as a freshman in 2021, when the Dukes made their historic run to the Women’s College World Series.

As a sophomore in 2022, she was named All-District, All-State, All-ECAC and All-Conference as JMU’s starting catcher. She hit .336 with nine home runs and 33 RBIs. She also set a JMU program record with seven RBIs in a single game, which was set at Charleston on April 16.

The Dukes will wear the sticker on batting helmets throughout the 2023 season, their first as members of the Sun Belt Conference.

