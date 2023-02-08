Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

JMU Softball to honor Lauren Bernett during 2023 season

JMU Softball
JMU Softball(James Madison University)
By Jacob Fife
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 4:51 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison University (JMU) starts their Softball season this weekend, and the University announced that the team will wear a helmet sticker to honor Lauren Bernett, who passed away last year.

JMU announced this is in a press release sent out just before the season kicks off.

The sticker features a purple heart with softball threads crossing through and Bernett’s No. 22 centered within the heart. Bernett became JMU’s starting catcher as a freshman in 2021, when the Dukes made their historic run to the Women’s College World Series.

As a sophomore in 2022, she was named All-District, All-State, All-ECAC and All-Conference as JMU’s starting catcher. She hit .336 with nine home runs and 33 RBIs. She also set a JMU program record with seven RBIs in a single game, which was set at Charleston on April 16.

The Dukes will wear the sticker on batting helmets throughout the 2023 season, their first as members of the Sun Belt Conference.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A generic image of police lights from a Wilmington Police Department cruiser
Police chase in Broadway ends in crash
A $500,000 winning Powerball ticket from August 2022 remains unclaimed!
Six winning Powerball tickets purchased in Virginia
Comet 2022 E3 (ZTF) will be passing by some other objects up in the sky this week.
More opportunities to view green comet this week
A horse in Augusta County has been euthanized after contracting Equine Herpesvirus...
Augusta County farm quarantined after horse contracts EHM
Glenn Rodes has farmed in the county for decades and like other farmers is now practicing...
Local farmer takes extra precautions to prevent spread of avian flu

Latest News

Mr J's Bagels
Mr. J’s Bagels opens new location in Elkton
Generic (Source: Pixabay)
JMU Tennis sweeps player of the week honors
FILE
JMU’s Jefferson announced as Becky Hammon Mid-Major Player of the Year Semifinalist
Air3 flies over the town of Dayton
Town of Dayton asks for public input on 2022 draft comprehensive plan