JMU Tennis sweeps player of the week honors

By Jacob Fife
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 2:57 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - JMU Men’s and Women’s Tennis both have players of the week, and are looking to carry this momentum into the rest of the season.

For the Men’s team, senior Holden Koons was voted Sun Belt Conference Men’s Tennis Player of the Week, according to a press release from the university. This is Koons’ first career Sun Belt honor, as well as the first for the program., and his eighth career conference weekly award, dating back to the 2019-20 season. In last week’s double sweep against Navy (W, 7-0) and Mount St. Mary’s (W, 7-0), Koons went a combined 4-0 at both No. 1 singles and No. 1 doubles.

For the Women’s Team, redshirt senior Daria Afanasyeva was named Sun Belt Conference Women’s Tennis Player of the Week. Afanasyeva is fresh off a combined 3-1 week in JMU’s split at Ball State and Louisville. She went 1-1 at the No. 2 singles spot and 2-0 at No. 3 doubles. This is the first weekly Sun Belt honor for Afanasyeva and the second for the program, as she joins sophomore Ines Oliveira, who earned the same award on Jan. 25. For her career, Afanasyeva has now won a total of nine career weekly conference awards.

The Women’s team is off this week and returns to action on Sunday, Feb. 19 at Xavier in a 1 p.m. start.

The Men’s team is back in action on Saturday, Feb. 11 when it travels to Fairfax, Va., to face George Mason in a 6:45 p.m. start.

FILE
JMU’s Jefferson announced as Becky Hammon Mid-Major Player of the Year Semifinalist
JMU softball gears up for 2023 season
Charlie Obaugh RV & Outdoor Center Student Athlete of the Week: Clayton Kisamore
Clayton Kisamore is a star athlete in three sports at Pendleton County High School. He’s also...
