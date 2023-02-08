Draw Your Weather
JMU’s Jefferson announced as Becky Hammon Mid-Major Player of the Year Semifinalist

FILE
FILE(WHSV)
By Jacob Fife
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 2:43 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison University (JMU) Women’s basketball team has had a strong season led by senior guard Kiki Jefferson.

Jefferson was named one of the 10 semifinalists for the 2023 Becky Hammon Mid-Major Player of the Year Award presented by Her Hoop Stats, the organization announced on Wednesday.

JMU, led by Jefferson, currently has an 18-6 record, and looks to finish the regular season strong. Jefferson is averaging 18.3 points and 8.2 rebounds per game, good for second and third in the league, respectively. The guard is also one of the most efficient shooters in the conference, knocking down 136-of-304 (44.7%) from the field, the fifth-best mark in the league. Additionally, the senior has displayed her passing skills with an assist-to-turnover of 1.41.

Jefferson recently moved into seventh on JMU’s all-time scoring list with 1,656, passing former Duke Kirby Burkholder who produced 1,647. She now trails Meredith Alexis (2003-07) in sixth who scored 1,760 points.

To be eligible for this award, players must compete in one of the 26 conferences deemed to be “mid-major.” The following conferences are considered high-major for the purposes of this award, and thus ineligible: ACC, Big 12, Big East, Big Ten, Pac-12, and SEC. In October, the 25-player preseason watch list was announced. The 15 midseason watch list members were announced in February, and the five finalists will be announced in early March.

The winner will be announced in late March. The list is fluid and players may play their way on or off the list over the course of the season.

