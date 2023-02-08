Jury trial for dog attack withdrawn, grandmother pleads guilty

Draw Your Weather
By Cora Dickey
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 10:05 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The five-day jury trial in a case where a dog attacked and killed a seven-year-old last year has been withdrawn.

The child’s grandparent and the dog’s owner, Penny Bashlor, pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and cruelty/injury to a child, according to Virginia Court Records.

Bashlor had been charged with murder, child abuse and ownership of a vicious dog resulting in serious injury, but those three charges were withdrawn in the plea deal.

The dog’s other owner, Stephen Kachmar, pleaded guilty to ownership of a vicious dog resulting in serious injury to a person.

Kachmar had been charged with murder, involuntary manslaughter, child abuse and cruelty/injury to a child, but those charges were dismissed, according to court records.

According to online court records, Bashlor and Kachmar will both serve five days in prison.

Alicia Rene Floyd and Brooks Anthony Floyd, the child’s parents, were charged with cruelty/injury to a child and are set to appear in court in March, according to court records.

