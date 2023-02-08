Mr. J’s Bagels opens new location in Elkton

ELKTON, Va. (WHSV) - The popular chain Mr. J’s Bagels has officially opened up a new location in the town of Elkton on Shenandoah Avenue.

Members of the community, including Elkton mayor Josh Gooden, were in attendance of the ceremonial ribbon-cutting to help welcome the beloved bagels to the town.

“Being a positive attribute to the community and being able to give back to the Elkton community is definitely a goal,” Said Angela Dean, co-owner of the new location.

“It’s definotely just been a great addition for us and it brings a new dynamic to dining in Elkton and we’re just fortunate to have Angie and her team here,” said Elkton Mayor Josh Gooden

The new Elkton location offers dine in, carry out and delivery seven days a week.

