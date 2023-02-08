Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

Remote Area Medical clinic needs volunteers for upcoming free event in Harrisonburg

(WHSV)
By Noah Harrison
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 6:35 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Remote Area Medical clinic is coming to Harrisonburg in May, but they need a few extra hands.

Clinic Coordinator Kim Faulkinbury said their biggest need right now is for medical professionals working in podiatry, dermatology, vision, and dentistry. They also need general volunteers to help with traffic, registration, etc.

She said more volunteers are needed as more people are taking advantage of RAM’s free services.

”With COVID and people being a little more worried about going out we did see a slight tick down in our numbers, but those are starting to pick back up again as people are getting more comfortable with coming out again.

Only those with active licenses will be able to practice, but Faulkinbury said even if you’re license is inactive or you’re retired, your expertise would still be used.

To volunteer or learn more, click here.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A generic image of police lights from a Wilmington Police Department cruiser
Police chase in Broadway ends in crash
A $500,000 winning Powerball ticket from August 2022 remains unclaimed!
Six winning Powerball tickets purchased in Virginia
Comet 2022 E3 (ZTF) will be passing by some other objects up in the sky this week.
More opportunities to view green comet this week
A horse in Augusta County has been euthanized after contracting Equine Herpesvirus...
Augusta County farm quarantined after horse contracts EHM
Glenn Rodes has farmed in the county for decades and like other farmers is now practicing...
Local farmer takes extra precautions to prevent spread of avian flu

Latest News

A group of six mothers from around the state including three from Harrisonburg are making the...
Group of mothers heads to Richmond to advocate for stricter penalties on Fentanyl dealers
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Warm end of the week before potential storm this weekend
Rockingham County Circuit Court ahead of the curve thanks to technological upgrades
Rockingham County Circuit Court ahead of the curve thanks to technological upgrades
JMU students are continuing to heal together following the death of three students in a West...
JMU students continue to mourn and heal together after fatal crash last week