Remote Area Medical clinic needs volunteers for upcoming free event in Harrisonburg

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Remote Area Medical clinic is coming to Harrisonburg in May, but they need a few extra hands.

Clinic Coordinator Kim Faulkinbury said their biggest need right now is for medical professionals working in podiatry, dermatology, vision, and dentistry. They also need general volunteers to help with traffic, registration, etc.

She said more volunteers are needed as more people are taking advantage of RAM’s free services.

”With COVID and people being a little more worried about going out we did see a slight tick down in our numbers, but those are starting to pick back up again as people are getting more comfortable with coming out again.

Only those with active licenses will be able to practice, but Faulkinbury said even if you’re license is inactive or you’re retired, your expertise would still be used.

To volunteer or learn more, click here.

