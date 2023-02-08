Town of Dayton asks for public input on 2022 draft comprehensive plan

DAYTON, Va. (WHSV) - Every five years, the Code of Virginia requires localities to review their comprehensive plans.

In the town of Dayton, a public hearing will be held next week for residents to share their thoughts on changes made by the town council and the planning commission since the last comprehensive plan was made in 2017.

“It’s a roadmap of what the town needs to look like in the future it does adjust with time. It does help the future council to see what previous councils thought was important, any goals related to land use, and how the town has developed,” mayor Cary Jackson said.

Jackson says the 2022 Dayton comprehensive plan focuses on controlled growth, providing an update on zoning and land development, employment, and capital improvements.

“We had a big Mill Street project that we completed in ‘21, we continue to work on infrastructure as far as water lines, sewer lines, and capital improvement goes to equipment that needs to be purchased,” Jackson said.

He adds that the town is in the final phases of completing its new water treatment plant, after construction began in May 2022. New equipment for the plant was covered by $1.6 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds.

The plan also highlights the historical value of the town as it is the second oldest incorporated town in Rockingham County.

The 2022 Comprehensive Plan is available to view in the Dayton Town Hall, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. It may also be found on the Town’s website.

The joint public hearing will be held on Feb. 13 at 5:30 p.m. at Town Hall in Council chambers.

