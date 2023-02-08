Update on Rocktown High School construction give at school board meeting

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The outside construction of Rocktown High School is nearly complete.

Work continues to be done on the three-story building and its surroundings, which is aiming to help overcrowding at Harrisonburg High School once complete.

At Tuesday night’s Harrisonburg City School Board meeting, a construction update was given on how the school is coming along.

Bleachers have been installed along with windows and flooring to help shape the inside.

”When you see this school looking finished and were not in it yet it’s not finished right the inside ... it takes a very long time to finish,” Michael Richards, superintendent for Harrisonburg City Schools said.

The contractors say the school’s construction is still on track and good weather has helped them move along this winter.

“There’s a lot more to do too, I showed you Section 3A that’s the one that’s finished the most but there’s a lot of other sections that need to be done so we still have a lot more stuff to do,” a contractor said during the meeting’s briefing on the school’s construction progress.

Construction on Rocktown High School is set to be finished for students to be in class by fall 2024.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.