Craigsville man charged for giving a false report about an alleged armed robbery

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office found that an alleged armed robbery, which was reported last week at the intersection of Old Greenville Rd. and Route 262, never actually happened.

On Thursday, the sheriff’s office sent out a press release stating that investigators looked into the serious allegations and began noticing discrepancies in the version of events by the person who reported it.

Sheriff Donald Smith explained that after a significant amount of time and resources were expended in the pursuit of these alleged robbers, it became clear to investigators that this robbery did not happen.

When confronted with the evidence by a member of his staff and the Commonwealth’s Attorney, the reporting party initially stuck to his false story However, he eventually admitted to having made it up entirely.

Sammie Lee Mason Jr., 38 of Craigsville, has been charged with 1 count of 18.2-461; knowingly giving a false report as to the commission of a crime to a law enforcement official, with the intent to mislead.

Mason was arrested by the ACSO and released on his own signature.

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office said it treated this case with urgency, as the allegations were so serious.

“We are aware that some in the community were placed in fear that something similar would happen to them. Others were afraid they would be viewed as potential suspects. Ultimately, ACSO, in partnership with the Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney, was able to determine there was no truth to this alleged robbery,” Sheriff Donald Smith said in a press release. “It is extremely unfortunate that this false information affected our community in a negative way, and frightened so many of our citizens. There is no current threat to our community.”

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.