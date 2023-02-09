‘I was in shock:’ Chesterfield woman buying soup for sister wins nearly $150,000

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A trip to the grocery store has made a Chesterfield woman nearly $150,000 richer!

On Jan. 15, Fawn Hughes went to the Food Lion located at 3089 Mechanicsville Turnpike in Richmond to buy soup for her sister. While in the store, Hughes saw the Virginia Lottery’s Cash 5 with EZ Match game.

Hughes said she never played that game before and she decided to give it a shot.

Later that night, Fawn realized she matched all five winning numbers, which were 9-11-15-26-35.

Fawn’s winning ticket - $148,560!

“I was in shock!” she told Lottery officials. “I’d never won anything that big before!”

Fawn’s sister Karen Fulton was there with her when she claimed the prize.

Cash 5 with EZ Match features a rolling jackpot, starting at a minimum of $100,000. The odds of matching all five numbers to win the jackpot are 1 in 749,398.

