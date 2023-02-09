Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

‘I was in shock:’ Chesterfield woman buying soup for sister wins nearly $150,000

Chesterfield native Fawn Hughes won the Virginia Lottery's Cash 5 with EZ Match game on Jan. 15...
Chesterfield native Fawn Hughes won the Virginia Lottery's Cash 5 with EZ Match game on Jan. 15 by matching all five winning numbers.(Virginia Lottery)
By Joi Bass
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 11:26 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A trip to the grocery store has made a Chesterfield woman nearly $150,000 richer!

On Jan. 15, Fawn Hughes went to the Food Lion located at 3089 Mechanicsville Turnpike in Richmond to buy soup for her sister. While in the store, Hughes saw the Virginia Lottery’s Cash 5 with EZ Match game.

Hughes said she never played that game before and she decided to give it a shot.

Later that night, Fawn realized she matched all five winning numbers, which were 9-11-15-26-35.

Fawn’s winning ticket - $148,560!

“I was in shock!” she told Lottery officials. “I’d never won anything that big before!”

Fawn’s sister Karen Fulton was there with her when she claimed the prize.

Cash 5 with EZ Match features a rolling jackpot, starting at a minimum of $100,000. The odds of matching all five numbers to win the jackpot are 1 in 749,398.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
A $500,000 winning Powerball ticket from August 2022 remains unclaimed!
Six winning Powerball tickets purchased in Virginia
Jury trial for dog attack withdrawn, grandmother pleads guilty
A generic image of police lights from a Wilmington Police Department cruiser
Police chase in Broadway ends in crash
JMU students are continuing to heal together following the death of three students in a West...
JMU students continue to mourn and heal together after fatal crash last week

Latest News

WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Warm end of the week before potential storm this weekend
Local production company produces docuseries on rural issues
Local production company produces docuseries on rural issues
David Bordak
Suspect arrested after crashing into lifeguard stand following high-speed chase through Grand Strand
Mr. J’s Bagels opens new location in Elkton
Mr. J’s Bagels opens new location in Elkton