New juror management and payment services offered through Rockingham County Circuit Court

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg and Rockingham County’s Circuit Court has partnered with with ezJury™ and CourtFunds to provide seamless jury management and payment disbursement services.

Clerk of the Circuit Court, Chaz Haywood said this partnership allows the Circuit Court Clerk’s Office to focus on higher-priority tasks, as the systems alleviate the time-consuming processing of jury questionnaires, summons, juror pool information, and physical check distribution.

“We are so proud to have partnered with Chaz to create a modern and adaptable solution for juror management in the Commonwealth of Virginia. His vision for streamlined operations combined with his passion for delivering real value to the citizens of Rockingham County enabled us to bring significant cost cutting innovations and benefits to more than 30 localities across Virginia,” Sean Williams, CEO of Now Applications LLC, said. “Chaz is so good at turning the art of the possible into tangible real-world solutions for the taxpayer.”

CourtFunds’ services offer contactless payment distributions to jurors.

“Rockingham County is a textbook example of how today’s courts can improve the juror experience and pave the way toward better government. By moving away from paper checks and offering touchless digital disbursements for jury payments, Rockingham County has been able save taxpayer money and increase efficiencies across multiple departments,” Brad Labrum, Vice President of CourtFunds said. “Common challenges with paper checks — check fraud, lost and stolen checks, escheatment, and constituents waiting weeks for their money — are all a thing of the past.”

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.