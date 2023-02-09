Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

Senator Kaine supports officially ending war with Iraq

Senator Tim Kaine (FILE)
Senator Tim Kaine (FILE)(WVIR)
By Jacob Phillips
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 3:11 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - U.S. Senator Tim Kaine (D) is looking to officially end the war with Iraq through some new legislation.

Sen. Kaine says this could help enhance the relationship the United States has with a sovereign, democratic Iraq.

The bill, which has bipartisan support, would repeal the 1991 and 2002 authorizations for use of military force in Iraq. It’s also part of an effort to prevent future threats.

“Here we are 10 years after the war has been over, at least 10 years, and now we’re working together with Iraq as a security partner, but they’re still a live war authorization against Iraq. It makes no sense,” he said.

The senator from Virginia says he wants to make things right with Iraq and putting an end to the decades’ old policy.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
A $500,000 winning Powerball ticket from August 2022 remains unclaimed!
Six winning Powerball tickets purchased in Virginia
Jury trial for dog attack withdrawn, grandmother pleads guilty
A generic image of police lights from a Wilmington Police Department cruiser
Police chase in Broadway ends in crash
JMU students are continuing to heal together following the death of three students in a West...
JMU students continue to mourn and heal together after fatal crash last week

Latest News

Augusta County Sheriff's Office in Verona.
Craigsville man charged for giving a false report about an alleged armed robbery
New juror management and payment services offered through Rockingham County Circuit Court
Sentara RMH.
Sentara Community Impact: Blue Ridge Free Clinic
The biggest indicator that you may have gotten Lyme disease is if the bite starts to look like...
Charlottesville group researching pediatric vaccine against Lyme disease