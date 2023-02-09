Senator Kaine supports officially ending war with Iraq

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - U.S. Senator Tim Kaine (D) is looking to officially end the war with Iraq through some new legislation.

Sen. Kaine says this could help enhance the relationship the United States has with a sovereign, democratic Iraq.

The bill, which has bipartisan support, would repeal the 1991 and 2002 authorizations for use of military force in Iraq. It’s also part of an effort to prevent future threats.

“Here we are 10 years after the war has been over, at least 10 years, and now we’re working together with Iraq as a security partner, but they’re still a live war authorization against Iraq. It makes no sense,” he said.

The senator from Virginia says he wants to make things right with Iraq and putting an end to the decades’ old policy.

