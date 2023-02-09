Ten JMU student-athletes earn national honors
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 3:14 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Ten JMU field hockey student-athletes have been honored by the National Field Hockey Coaches Association as members of the 2022 NFHCA Division I National Academic Squad, the organization announced Thursday.
Those named to the list from JMU were:
- Mikenna Allen
- Katie Fricke
- Lila Harlock
- Emily Harrison
- Brandelynn Heinbaugh
- Mia Julian
- Diede Remijnse
- Cassidy Strittmatter
- Chiara van Eek
- Eveline Zwager
The NFHCA National Academic Squad program, sponsored by OPA Winning Teams, honors undergraduate collegiate student-athletes who have achieved a cumulative grade-point average of 3.5 or higher through the first semester of the current academic year, and were nominated by their NFHCA member coach.
