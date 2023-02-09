Ten JMU student-athletes earn national honors

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Ten JMU field hockey student-athletes have been honored by the National Field Hockey Coaches Association as members of the 2022 NFHCA Division I National Academic Squad, the organization announced Thursday.

Those named to the list from JMU were:

The NFHCA National Academic Squad program, sponsored by OPA Winning Teams, honors undergraduate collegiate student-athletes who have achieved a cumulative grade-point average of 3.5 or higher through the first semester of the current academic year, and were nominated by their NFHCA member coach.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.