Ten JMU student-athletes earn national honors

(WDBJ)
By Jacob Fife
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 3:14 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Ten JMU field hockey student-athletes have been honored by the National Field Hockey Coaches Association as members of the 2022 NFHCA Division I National Academic Squad, the organization announced Thursday.

Those named to the list from JMU were:

The NFHCA National Academic Squad program, sponsored by OPA Winning Teams, honors undergraduate collegiate student-athletes who have achieved a cumulative grade-point average of 3.5 or higher through the first semester of the current academic year, and were nominated by their NFHCA member coach.

