Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

4-year-old struck, killed by mail truck in Louisiana, sheriff says

FILE - The driver was turning around at a home near the end of a dead-end street in Lake...
FILE - The driver was turning around at a home near the end of a dead-end street in Lake Charles, Louisiana, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office said.(Gray News, file)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 1:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, la. (KPLC/Gray News) - A 4-year-old boy was struck and killed by a mail truck Thursday evening, authorities said.

The child was riding his scooter in a neighbor’s driveway around 5:30 p.m. when he was hit, according to Kayla Vincent, spokesperson for the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office. The child was transported to a hospital where he died.

The driver of the mail truck was turning around at a residence near the end of the dead-end street, Vincent said.

“This is a heartbreaking and tragic situation for everyone involved,” said Sheriff Tony Mancuso in a statement. “Impairment is not suspected, but as mandated by state law a toxicology report will be conducted on the driver.”

Copyright 2023 KPLC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Bordak
Suspect arrested after crashing into lifeguard stand following high-speed chase through Grand Strand
Augusta County Sheriff's Office in Verona.
Craigsville man charged for giving a false report about an alleged armed robbery
Scene of a fatal accident in Greene County 2-9-2023
State police investigating fatal crash in Greene County
A $500,000 winning Powerball ticket from August 2022 remains unclaimed!
Six winning Powerball tickets purchased in Virginia
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee

Latest News

FILE - Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva speaks during the swearing-in ceremony of...
Biden, Lula to put focus on democracy, climate during visit
Harrisonburg
A look back at the area’s biggest February snowstorm
Pat, a Pacific pocket mouse named after actor Sir Patrick Stewart, was born on July 14, 2013,...
Meet Pat, the oldest living mouse in human care
The 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit the border region between Turkey and Syria, an area home to...
Rescues in Turkey offer moments of relief in quake aftermath
Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler said the suspect was taken into custody about 5:45 a.m....
Gunman’s capture ends 39-hour manhunt with 2 officers shot in Maryland