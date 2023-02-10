Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

Bayse abduction suspect appears in court

The man accused of abducting a woman in Shenandoah County back in October appeared in court on...
The man accused of abducting a woman in Shenandoah County back in October appeared in court on Friday. Mitchell Markley Jr. was arrested on October 21, 2022, after a two-day manhunt.(WHSV)
By Colby Johnson
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 6:13 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOODSTOCK, Va. (WHSV) - The man accused of abducting a woman in Shenandoah County back in October appeared in court on Friday. Mitchell Markley Jr. was arrested on October 21, 2022, after a two-day manhunt.

Markley is accused of forcibly abducting April Cline from her home in Bayse. Cline was eventually found safe and Markley was arrested a day later. He is being held at RSW Regional Jail.

He faces five felony charges including counts of abduction by force, breaking and entering to commit assault and battery, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, possession of a gun by a non-violent felon, and grand larceny.

Markley appeared in person in Shenandoah County General District Court on Friday for a preliminary hearing. The prosecutor representing the Commonwealth of Virginia moved for a continuance of the hearing which was granted by the judge, it’s the second time the hearing has been continued.

Markley is now scheduled to be back in Shenandoah County General District Court on April 21, 2023.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Bordak
Suspect arrested after crashing into lifeguard stand following high-speed chase through Grand Strand
Augusta County Sheriff's Office in Verona.
Craigsville man charged for giving a false report about an alleged armed robbery
Scene of a fatal accident in Greene County 2-9-2023
State police investigating fatal crash in Greene County
A $500,000 winning Powerball ticket from August 2022 remains unclaimed!
Six winning Powerball tickets purchased in Virginia
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee

Latest News

Philadelphia natives Steven (right) and Tommy Urglavitch (left) started Urgie’s five years ago...
Urgie’s Cheesesteaks gearing up for Big Game party on Sunday
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Warm end of the week before storm this weekend
Next storm on Sunday
A slushy Sunday, here’s what to expect
Maestro Barbershop
Local barbershop to give away free haircuts