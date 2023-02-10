Bayse abduction suspect appears in court

WOODSTOCK, Va. (WHSV) - The man accused of abducting a woman in Shenandoah County back in October appeared in court on Friday. Mitchell Markley Jr. was arrested on October 21, 2022, after a two-day manhunt.

Markley is accused of forcibly abducting April Cline from her home in Bayse. Cline was eventually found safe and Markley was arrested a day later. He is being held at RSW Regional Jail.

He faces five felony charges including counts of abduction by force, breaking and entering to commit assault and battery, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, possession of a gun by a non-violent felon, and grand larceny.

Markley appeared in person in Shenandoah County General District Court on Friday for a preliminary hearing. The prosecutor representing the Commonwealth of Virginia moved for a continuance of the hearing which was granted by the judge, it’s the second time the hearing has been continued.

Markley is now scheduled to be back in Shenandoah County General District Court on April 21, 2023.

