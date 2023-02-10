Bill that would help refugees enter nursing field moves to State Senate

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Monday the Virginia House of Delegates unanimously passed a bill that would make it easier for refugees and immigrants to enter the nursing field. The bill aims to help address Virginia’s nursing shortage.

Church World Service Harrisonburg had been advocating for the passage of House Bill 2211 which would make it easier to provide licensure to foreign nurses.

“People are ready to contribute to the different fields in our state, in our city of Harrisonburg, but also specifically in the health care field. We have a lot of people with good talents, good hearts, and a call to help people. We hope this will be an open door for them,” said Rodrigue Makelele, Virginia Refugee Community Organizer for Church World Service Harrisonburg.

The bill makes graduates of foreign nursing programs eligible for professional nursing licensure in Virginia provided their credentials can be verified and they can pass an English proficiency exam.

“The bill will actually support a consistent and efficient method to be able to do this and it also opens up multiple entities to be able to do that verification process. So it should speed up the process for us and make it easier to get these foreign nurses into our workforce,” said Gina Yost, new Chief Nursing Officer at Sentara RMH.

CWS said the bill would help fill in the gaps in the re-certification process for foreign nurses.

“We see a lot of people come in with these skills and educational background or experience but not being able to transfer their skills. Most of them end up working in other fields that are not their fields of expertise or the things they’ve studied for and they don’t know much about what to do to go back to what they really are passionate about,” said Makelele.

Sentara and the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association support the bill. Yost said it could be especially helpful with the nursing shortage.

“The World Health Organization has estimated that we’re going to have a deficiency of about 5.7 million nurses worldwide by 2030 so that’s a large gap to fill, and we need to be diligent as we continue to retain and recruit our nursing staff,” she said.

While Sentara RMH has dealt with a nursing shortage over the last few years, Yost said the hospital is fairing better than most.

“In 2022, our RN turnover rate was one of the lowest ever at 7.8% and in fact, Sentara RMH had the lowest RN turnover of all the hospitals in our system. That’s compared to a national average turnover rate of about 27%,” she said.

Sentara RMH has already partnered with CWS for a healthcare career pathway program for refugees and the bill could help to expand on that.

“There are many different avenues where we have staff coming and are interested in seeking employment here, so I do think it’s gonna increase those people reaching out to us so we welcome being able to add foreign nurses to our workforce,” said Yost. “As we see diversity grow within our community, we’d like to see that diversity also grow within our workforce here at Sentara RMH.”

The bill could also provide comfort for refugees when they are in the hospital.

“People will see people from their communities helping them. Language-wise they’ll have people that understand their cultural norms and cultural differences. Things that the other nurses joining the workforce will understand about specific people from different parts of the world, it’s going to be a huge help,” said Makelele.

The bill now heads to the State Senate where it will likely pass.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.