Experts warn against drunk driving ahead of Super Bowl Sunday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -While it’s a time for parties and fun, it’s also a time when police typically see more people getting behind the wheel while drunk.

As people get ready to watch the Super Bowl this weekend, Virginia State Police will be stepping up patrols with more law enforcement trying to catch drunk drivers.

Data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration shows that two people died last year in Virginia, and 15 were hurt in alcohol-related crashes on Super Bowl Sunday. That’s why officials are offering tips to help keep people safe.

State Police says you should make a plan before heading out to a party by either designating a sober driver or arranging another way to get home.

“If you don’t have a designated driver, then ask a sober friend for a ride home, call a cab, a friend or family member, just someone to come get you for the night so that everyone stays safe,” said Sergeant Jessica Sheehan.

AAA says that wearing your seatbelt, whether you’re driving or riding as a passenger, is the best defense if you get in a crash. For those who won’t be drinking or partying, officials say you should still be cautious on the roads.

“Be on the lookout for those drivers that you think might be impaired if you see them make that call to 911, get as far away from them as possible and let police know so they can get that person off the roadway,” said Morgan Dean with AAA Mid-Atlantic.

According to Virginia State Police, people hosting Super Bowl Parties must be cautious too. If you’re serving alcohol at a party and someone you served ends up getting in a drunk driving crash, you could be held liable and prosecuted.

