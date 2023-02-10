Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

Fisherman dies after falling through ice

Vermont police said a man has died after he fell through a frozen lake. (Source: WCAX)
By WCAX Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 3:16 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND ISLE, Vt. (WCAX/Gray News) - Police in Vermont say a fisherman has died after falling through ice on a frozen lake this week.

Vermont State Police report rescue crews found 62-year-old Wayne Alexander in the waters of Lake Champlain Thursday night at about 9:30 p.m. in a flotation suit.

He was rushed to the hospital in Burlington, but police said he later died.

Investigators said Alexander’s death appears to be an accident and is not considered suspicious. However, an autopsy is planned to determine his cause of death.

Authorities said a family member had called them earlier that evening after finding Alexander’s truck parked at the Grand Isle State Park when he failed to return home after a day of ice fishing.

Copyright 2023 WCAX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Bordak
Suspect arrested after crashing into lifeguard stand following high-speed chase through Grand Strand
Augusta County Sheriff's Office in Verona.
Craigsville man charged for giving a false report about an alleged armed robbery
Scene of a fatal accident in Greene County 2-9-2023
State police investigating fatal crash in Greene County
A $500,000 winning Powerball ticket from August 2022 remains unclaimed!
Six winning Powerball tickets purchased in Virginia
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee

Latest News

President Joe Biden waves before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House, Feb....
Fox Corp says it’s arranged Super Bowl interview with Biden
Minnesota Habitat for Humanity director urges lawmakers to support affordable housing programs
Minnesota Habitat for Humanity director urges lawmakers to support affordable housing programs
FILE - Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks to students at Georgetown University in...
New classified document found in FBI search of Pence home
Minnesota Habitat for Humanity director urges lawmakers to support affordable housing programs
FILE - Tiger Woods follows his ball at the fourth tee during the last round of the Hero World...
Tiger Woods returns to Riviera to play 1st event of the year