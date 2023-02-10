Fort Defiance seniors completing workforce-readiness courses thanks to pilot program

FORT DEFIANCE, Va. (WHSV) - Whether it’s welding, truck driving, or medical certification, a new partnership between Fort Defiance High School and Blue Ridge Community College is preparing senior students to join the workforce.

Fort Defiance career coach Sheba Lane said she was approached by several senior students looking for the same opportunity.

“We can offer them dual enrollment, concurrent enrollment a number of things that will lead them to a college pathway, what was missing was the workforce connections,” Lane said.

Just ten minutes up the road at Blue Ridge Community College, courses are offered in workforce readiness, and the only thing standing in potential students’ way is a diploma.

That was until Lane had the idea for a first-of-its-kind pilot program at Fort, and the partnership with BRCC began.

“So, it took some maneuvering and figuring out where the money can come from, but these courses can normally cost a couple thousand dollars now cost our students 150 dollars,” Lane said.

That’s thanks to scholarship funding from the $15,000 Strategic Innovation grant from BRCC’s Educational foundation, the fundraising arm of the college.

“The biggest thing that we focus on is student success and whether that’s students being successful on our campus in Weyers Cave or whether it’s students at Fort Defiance High School that are now being successful on BRCC’s campus. That’s hugely important to us,” Amy Kiger, executive director of Blue Ridge Community college educational foundation said.

Students are seeing success, like Daniel Worrell who took a phlebotomy course last semester.

Worrell plans to attend BRCC after graduation and get his paramedic certification. He says he’s learned skills like patient care and specific techniques that he can use right now, as a volunteer firefighter and EMT for the Verona volunteer fire company.

“It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity it’s not something that’s very common that you can attend high school and college at the same time while earning a certification that you can go right out into the work field,” Worrell said.

BRCC’s Dean of workforce and continuing education says there can be more opportunities once students complete these courses.

“Governor Youngkin’s program called Virginia Ready actually awards $1,000 scholarships for students who complete the credential in that program. So it gives them an incentive to not just complete the course but get the credential as well. So it’s been a real success and we are proud of this partnership,” Kevin Ratliff said.

Lane says there has also been a positive impact outside of the program, with the approach from parents, administrators, and students themselves.

“As one of the students put it, ‘the future is now’, all of a sudden she realizes that the things that she plans to do for the future she already has her foot in the door and she already has a great start,” Lane said.

She hopes the pilot program’s success can inspire the legislature to approve the Virginia Community College system’s new request for funding, introduced as HIRE Virginia, which would make community college workforce courses available and affordable to all interested high school seniors statewide.

