Local barbershop to give away free haircuts

By Julian Bussells
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 4:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Maestro Barbershop in Harrisonburg is saying thanks to the community by giving away free haircuts on Tuesday, February 21st.

The barbershop wanted to give a big thank you to everyone for helping them open back in 2019 and weathering through the pandemic. The free haircuts are for anyone who comes in on February 21st whether they are a long-time customer or have never been inside.

“We just wanted to say thank you and pay back for them,” said Kais Abba, owner of Maestro Barbershop, “thank you for every one of our clients, our community, so we’re trying to pay back as much as we can.”

Maestro Barbershop will be open on the 21st from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

