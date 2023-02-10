Local restaurant sees rapid turnaround in staffing versus last year

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Last year before “The Big Game”, Cracked Pillar Pub in Bridgewater was struggling to find staff. This year though, it is a completely different story.

“This year, and it’s especially when the economy really took a dive and gas prices went sky high, I had plenty of employees. It just all of the sudden surprised me that I had more employees that I could actually use,” said Patti Landis, owner of Cracked Pillar Pub.

She said last year, upper management staff, including herself, had to work the big game because staffing was so low. Landis said this time around, there aren’t enough shifts for all employees.

“Consequently I’m having to juggle the employees that want to work with finding them actual shifts that I can work them and oftentimes, they have to go home early because I don’t have the sustained business that I need to have a full staff here, at all times,” said Landis.

She said she’s seen different kinds of people wanting to work at the restaurant as more money is needed to support themselves due to inflation.

“I got a lot of moms that are coming in to work their second job, and I, in general, didn’t have that in the past,” Landis said.

Landis said most of her employees don’t seem to mind having to work fewer hours.

“Generally when I say ‘Does anyone want to go home early’”, there’s a couple that are like... ‘me, me, me!’,” said Landis.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.